Neighbor tried to warn officials about safety concerns prior to fire that destroyed home in Hartwick

HARTWICK, N.Y. -- On Monday, Jan. 30, fire destroyed a house on Back Alley Road in Hartwick. In April of 2022 there was another fire about 50 feet from this residence.
Bryan LoRusso owns several properties nearby, and says a man with a criminal background resided in both houses prior to the fires.
"Last April I watched from the corner house, I have cameras on the house, we watched the explosions from the last fire. You know we watched a house come down because of it," LoRusso said.
LoRusso took notice when the same man occupied the house on Back Alley Road.
"So now he moves in to his grandmother’s house, and he has all these propane lines hooked up in the back yard," he said.
Concerned for the older woman’s safety, he thought he should take some kind of action, so he wrote a letter to the Office for the Aging.
"I literally wrote saying listen you know, I noticed a very unsafe heating connection in the back of this shed," said LoRusso. "The letter was you know I’m concerned for this older lady. You know I know she’s in her 90's. I know she has care."
The letter went out on Jan. 18, and after no response, he emailed the letter to several agencies on Jan. 23.
"And I said something really needs to be looked into here. I don’t know who to write. You know I figured the Office of Aging would have been a good place to start," said LoRusso. "I figured, OK, I’ll send it to my sheriff, maybe he’ll have….they’re certainly familiar with him, and worst case I’ll send it to the New York State Police Tip Line."
The New York State Police have no recent record of LoRussso’s complaint, however, the Albany office may have forwarded the complaint on to the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff says he can't comment on the case because it’s an active investigation, and as for the letter to the Office for the Aging, the letter was sent to the wrong address.
The fire in April was ruled accidental, and so far there have been no criminal charges filed against anybody for the house fire on Back Alley Road. A cause of this fire is still under investigation. We will keep you posted when details become available.