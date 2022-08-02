Netflix releasing 'Trainwreck: Woodstock '99' documentary series

Netflix is releasing a three-part docuseries about the chaos and destruction that erupted at Woodstock ‘99 in Rome more than two decades ago.
“Trainwreck: Woodstock ‘99” will be available to stream on Netflix starting at 3 a.m. Wednesday morning.
The festival was meant to reflect peace and love through the celebration of music, as did the original 1969 Woodstock, but devolved into violent riots and destruction of property, leaving the former Griffiss Air Force Base in ruins.
The series will feature rare inside footage and eyewitness interviews, as well as insight from performers and festival staffers.
Last year, HBO released a similar documentary called “Woodstock 99: Peace, Love and Rage.”