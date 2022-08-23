Network connecting emergency agencies expands in Oneida County

ROME, N.Y. – Local officials were in Rome Tuesday morning to announce the expansion of a cell network exclusively for first responders in Oneida County.
The county is working with AT&T to broaden the FirstNet network, which connects public safety agencies, like police and fire, in more than 340 communities across New York.
The new cell towers, many of which have already been constructed, will provide a network band just for first responders to use in an emergency situation or during large events such as the Boilermaker Road Race.
“I've been here since 1988, my employee number was eight. I'm the only one still here. I can tell you, I've been here for almost 35 years and we've never had an expansion like we've had the past couple years,” said Greeley Ford of AT&T.
Cell sites in the county expand coverage in areas like Utica University, downtown Utica and Griffiss Business & Technology Park in Rome.