New Addition to Deputy Kurt B. Wyman Memorial Park; Annual Fall Fest This Weekend

WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- During a week when heroes are on our minds, a local hero who paid the ultimate price keeping his community safe was honored.
Local dignitaries and community members joined Deputy Kurt Wyman's family to cut the ribbon on a new concession stand and pavilion in the park that bears the name of the brave, young Oneida County Sheriff's deputy killed in the line of duty in 2011.
The park committee was recognized, too, for all their hard work, making the park the peaceful retreat it is today.
"Kurt was a true hero to this community and for generations to come. People that come to this park will see that plaque and see the name Kurt Wyman and Wyman Park and will know this community does not forget and does honor its heroes," Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente said.
Deputy Wyman's father also spoke about how his son lived a life deserving of such honor.
The new addition comes just in time for the park's annual Fall Fest this Saturday, Sept. 16, from noon to 5 p.m. on Judd Road in Whitesboro.
There will be a bicycle giveaway at this year's festival.
Other activities at the Fall Fest include wagon rides, a bounce house, food trucks, fire trucks and more.
Also on Saturday is the annual Deputy Kurt Wyman Memorial Motorcycle Ride, which begins at the Harley-Davidson of Utica and ends at the Deputy Kurt B. Wyman Memorial Park.
For more information on the park and Fall Fest, click here.
For more information on the Motorcycle Ride, click here.