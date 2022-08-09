New board of trustees elected to manage New Forest Cemetery in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – A new board of trustees has been elected to manage New Forest Cemetery in Utica after the previous board abandoned the property in June.
A public meeting was held on Aug. 5 with Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, D-119, and members of the New York State Division of Cemeteries in attendance.
Following discussions about how best to proceed, six people were elected to the new board: Shawn Lancaster, Kathy Hughes, Jeremy Hayes, Sabrina Brown-Engram, Michele Hart and Freddie Hamilton.
“The new trustees are putting together a comprehensive plan to bring the cemetery back to its former beauty. These volunteers have the intent to provide the respect and dignity of all that are laid to rest at New Forest Cemetery that they deserve, and I thank them all,” said Buttenschon.
Board President Shawn Lancaster expects the board to develop a working plan in the upcoming months.