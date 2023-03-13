New color-changing 'Utica' sign to light up downtown

 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 9 to 18
inches. Heavy snowfall amounts greater than 20 inches are
possible in the Catskills above 1300 feet and in the hills south
of Syracuse. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph Tuesday.

* WHERE...In New York, Northern Oneida, Southern Cayuga,
Onondaga, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland,
Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties. In
Pennsylvania, Northern Wayne county.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. The weight of the snow combined with gusty winds could
bring down tree branches and powerlines which could lead to
scattered power outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates tonight into tomorrow
morning could approach 1 to 2 inches per hour. Highest snow
accumulations will be across higher terrain. Snowfall rates will
taper off later on Tuesday, but persistent light snow is still
expected into Wednesday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorist to heed all
travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit
www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic
conditions.

New Utica sign

The City of Utica is planning to install a color-changing sign on the side of the Utica Place garage.

UTICA, N.Y. – The City of Utica is adding a splash of color downtown with a new sign on the side of the Utica Place garage.

A new color-changing sign spelling out “Utica” in 18-foot LED letters will be placed on the north side of the garage next to the old Boston Store. This will allow visitors coming off the Thruway to see it on their way into the city.

Mayor Robert Palmieri says a new perforated facade will also be added to the garage so the letters stand out.

“We’re looking for that wow factor,” Palmieri said. “People coming into our city take notice that this is unlike anywhere they have ever been. Our residents are proud to be from Utica and this sign will display that Utica pride boldly with a custom sign unlike anything else anyone has ever seen.”

The garage underwent a structural renovation in 2019, but no substantial aesthetic changes were made.

The sign construction will be funded using part of the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative award the city received in 2019.

March Associates Architects and Planners PC worked on conceptualizing and engineering the final sign and facade plans.

Palmieri says the project is currently out to bid. The winning firm is expected to start work in the spring and finished in the summer.

