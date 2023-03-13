New color-changing 'Utica' sign to light up downtown

UTICA, N.Y. – The City of Utica is adding a splash of color downtown with a new sign on the side of the Utica Place garage.
A new color-changing sign spelling out “Utica” in 18-foot LED letters will be placed on the north side of the garage next to the old Boston Store. This will allow visitors coming off the Thruway to see it on their way into the city.
Mayor Robert Palmieri says a new perforated facade will also be added to the garage so the letters stand out.
“We’re looking for that wow factor,” Palmieri said. “People coming into our city take notice that this is unlike anywhere they have ever been. Our residents are proud to be from Utica and this sign will display that Utica pride boldly with a custom sign unlike anything else anyone has ever seen.”
The garage underwent a structural renovation in 2019, but no substantial aesthetic changes were made.
The sign construction will be funded using part of the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative award the city received in 2019.
March Associates Architects and Planners PC worked on conceptualizing and engineering the final sign and facade plans.
Palmieri says the project is currently out to bid. The winning firm is expected to start work in the spring and finished in the summer.