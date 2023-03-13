New color-changing 'Utica' sign to light up downtown

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 9 to 18 inches. Heavy snowfall amounts greater than 20 inches are possible in the Catskills above 1300 feet and in the hills south of Syracuse. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph Tuesday. * WHERE...In New York, Northern Oneida, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties. In Pennsylvania, Northern Wayne county. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The weight of the snow combined with gusty winds could bring down tree branches and powerlines which could lead to scattered power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates tonight into tomorrow morning could approach 1 to 2 inches per hour. Highest snow accumulations will be across higher terrain. Snowfall rates will taper off later on Tuesday, but persistent light snow is still expected into Wednesday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorist to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic conditions. &&