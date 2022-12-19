New commander appointed to New York State Police Troop D

Maj. Vincent Lightcap has been appointed the new Troop D commander for the New York State Police.
Troop D covers Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga and Oswego counties.
Lightcap, of Hamburg, is the 32nd commander of Troop D. He was appointed by state police Superintendent Steven Nigrelli.
He has been commander since Dec. 8, replacing Maj. Michael TenEyck, who was appointed in November of 2021. TenEyck was promoted to staff inspector at the Professional Standards Bureau in the Central Regional Office.
Lightcap has been a member of the state police force since 2002. He was appointed to investigator in 2006, sergeant in 2013 and lieutenant in 2015. He became captain in September 2019 while working in Troop D.
Lightcap is originally from Springville and graduated from Canisius College in 1997.