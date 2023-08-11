New Dog Park Opens in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- Thomas R. Proctor Park has a new addition sure to make your dog's tail wag.
It was announced on Thursday a dog park, featuring a separate fenced-in areas for large and small dogs, is ready for your four-legged friend to use.
"Use of the dog park is restricted to dogs that are licensed by the City Clerk’s office. Initially, the licensing requirement will be enforced by Animal Control officer patrols, but in the coming months the City will launch a key fob system. At that time, residents can visit the City Clerk’s Office to obtain a permit with a key fob to open the park gates," a release stated.
The dog project was funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.
The park for dogs has taken nearly a year to complete.
In addition to areas for small and large dogs, there will "shade areas, benches, decorative fire hydrants and dog-friendly water fountains in the park."
"The City also constructed a new sidewalk and parking lot with lights to accommodate travel to the park. Also, part of this project were flood mitigation measures and passage to the rest of T.R. Proctor Park," a release stated.
The is Utica's largest dog park. The first-ever park for dogs opened last month at Cinderella Field in Utica.
"The construction of two dog parks...are part of an effort to diversify the Utica parks system to allow residents more outdoor opportunities for recreation and fitness. Both projects are a result of the Utica Prosperity Initiative’s emphasis on providing a healthier, more diverse park system," a release stated.
There were other improvements announced at the opening of the dog park on Thursday.
The renovations at Thomas R. Proctor Park include a turf football and soccer stadium, a new playground, a new skatepark–slated for fall, new sidewalks and new lighting for the parking lot behind Buckley Pool.
“I’m excited about the new dog park and about the future of Thomas R. Proctor Park. This dog park has extended T.R. Proctor Park and improved the look and functionality of the area it is in. The goal is for our park system to be the best park system in New York State. We want our parks to be a destination for our residents and visitors," Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri said.