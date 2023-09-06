 Skip to main content
New Hartford Dippin Donuts Spot Could Be Yours for $1.2 Million

  • Updated
  • 0
Dippin Donuts

Keith Hunt | WKTV

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- For $1.2 million, you could own restaurant space on Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford.

The Dippin Donuts local is for sale.

It's a 2,100-square-foot space, according to the real estate listing.

A year ago, the owners of Dippin Donuts and their son were sentenced in federal court on tax evasion charges.

The two Dippin Donuts locations in Rome will stay in operation.

The building on Seneca Turnpike, constructed in the 1980s, has a 20-spot parking lot. 

"This is an opportunity to operate your business in a very popular section of New Hartford. You can be part of the business corridor that includes McDonald's, Wendy's, Burger King, KFC, Taco Bell, Sangertown Square, Jay-K Lumber, Aldis, Dunkin Donuts, Berkshire Bank, and other long-standing businesses. This parcel currently operates as Dippin Donuts. Property is sold as is," the listing for the location states. 

The New Hartford location is at 8483 Seneca Turnpike. 

If you have story ideas, please send them to zlewis@wktv.com

