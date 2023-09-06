New Hartford Dippin Donuts Spot Could Be Yours for $1.2 Million

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- For $1.2 million, you could own restaurant space on Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford.

The Dippin Donuts local is for sale.

It's a 2,100-square-foot space, according to the real estate listing.

A year ago, the owners of Dippin Donuts and their son were sentenced in federal court on tax evasion charges.

Dippin Donuts owners found guilty of federal tax evasion UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) -- The owners of Dippin Donuts were found guilty on federal tax evasion charges Wednesday.

The two Dippin Donuts locations in Rome will stay in operation.

The building on Seneca Turnpike, constructed in the 1980s, has a 20-spot parking lot.

"This is an opportunity to operate your business in a very popular section of New Hartford. You can be part of the business corridor that includes McDonald's, Wendy's, Burger King, KFC, Taco Bell, Sangertown Square, Jay-K Lumber, Aldis, Dunkin Donuts, Berkshire Bank, and other long-standing businesses. This parcel currently operates as Dippin Donuts. Property is sold as is," the listing for the location states.

The New Hartford location is at 8483 Seneca Turnpike.

Tax fraud trial underway for Dippin Donuts owners UTICA, N.Y. -- The trial has started for the local donut shop owners accused of tax fraud.