New Hartford man has a heart for the homeless

Felix LaBella, of New Hartford, could just write a check or contribute money toward his passion for helping the homeless. And he does. But he longs to give an even more precious commodity: his time.
"I'm gonna bring chafers and warmers. I'm gonna have about 10 people serve them. We're gonna do Belgian waffles with strawberries. We're gonna do French toast with hot syrups," says LaBella, of the Christmas Day breakfast feast he's preparing for the homeless who receive help through Cornerstone Community Church, in Utica. "Make it really nice, like they're in a restaurant."
The 73-year-old land surveyor is still working. But helping the homeless takes up a lot of his time. His laundry room is filled with clothes. But not for him. His home is filled with beautifully-wrapped boxes, for his homeless friends, at Cornerstone Community Church. Strangers, whose names, and stories, he's starting to know.
"They're all people, like us, that have been living our life and for some reason, have deviated from the path. So, they still need to be fed, they still need to be loved, they still need to have clothes and should not be deprived of any of the things we have, so, we do it. And hopefully we do it so they can live for another day and find the help that they need," says LaBella.
After putting out a call on Facebook for others to fill shoe boxes with items like gloves, hats and scarves for the homeless he helps, LaBella was expecting maybe 20-30 boxes. He was stunned to receive 150, enabling him to help even more homeless people through other agencies.
LaBella has always had a passion for the homeless. He can't go outside in the extreme cold or heat, without worrying about them. About a year ago, he turned that worry into action, by regularly helping feed and serve the homeless at Cornerstone Community Church, in Utica. Among the most rewarding aspects-inspiring others to help the homeless in our community. It's a lot of money. A lot of time. A lot of work. We asked LaBella what he gets out of it.
"It's a joy I can't explain," says LaBella. "It's amazing, and everybody who comes experiences the same thing and they go 'wow, you were right,' and they come back."
If you'd like to fill a shoe box with items, or donate items, you can contact LaBella on his Facebook page.