New Hartford man saved from house fire dies at hospital

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – The man who was hospitalized following a house fire on Woodberry Road in New Hartford on Tuesday has died, according to the New Hartford Police Department.
According to police, the fire broke out in 59-year-old Thomas Manning’s bedroom on the second floor of the home. His mother, 79-year-old Beverly Floyd, was able to get out of the burning home safely, but Manning had to be rescued by firefighters.
Both Manning and Floyd were taken to the hospital Tuesday but Floyd was released later that day. Manning was admitted to the Clark Burn Center at SUNY Upstate Medical University Tuesday afternoon.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.