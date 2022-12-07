New Hartford police investigating after woman found seriously injured in the middle of the road

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – New Hartford police say a 30-year-old woman is still in serious condition after she was found lying in the middle of the road badly injured last week.
According to police, a passerby on Elm Street called 911 after seeing the woman in the road around 10 p.m. on Nov. 30.
The woman was taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center while police investigated the scene on Elm Street near Brooks Lane.
Police say the woman is in the Intensive Care Unit and unable to provide information to the authorities about what happened to her.
Her name has not been released.
Anyone with information that may help police is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 315-274-7111.