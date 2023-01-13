New Hartford police vehicle damaged in Burrstone Road crash that injured 2

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Two people were injured and three vehicles were damaged, including a police car, during a crash on Burrstone Road in New Hartford Friday morning.
New Hartford police say 37-year-old Angel Cihocki, of Boonville, was driving a truck westbound through the intersection with French Road and ran a red light, hitting a Kia driven by Gery Kochan, 63, of Utica.
The crash happened around 6:15 a.m.
The impact of the collision caused Cihocki’s vehicle to overturn and also hit the patrol car of a New Hartford officer who was stopped on Burrstone Road assisting with a disabled vehicle.
The officer was not injured, but both Cihocki and Kochan were taken to the hospital to be treated.
Cihocki received a ticket for failing to stop at the red light.