New Hartford police vehicle damaged in Burrstone Road crash that injured 2

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Two people were injured and three vehicles were damaged, including a police car, during a crash on Burrstone Road in New Hartford Friday morning.

New Hartford police say 37-year-old Angel Cihocki, of Boonville, was driving a truck westbound through the intersection with French Road and ran a red light, hitting a Kia driven by Gery Kochan, 63, of Utica.

The crash happened around 6:15 a.m.

The impact of the collision caused Cihocki’s vehicle to overturn and also hit the patrol car of a New Hartford officer who was stopped on Burrstone Road assisting with a disabled vehicle.

The officer was not injured, but both Cihocki and Kochan were taken to the hospital to be treated.

Cihocki received a ticket for failing to stop at the red light.

