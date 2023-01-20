New initiatives for Firefighter Cancer Prevention Month

Fighting fires is clearly a dangerous occupation, but Whitesboro Fire Department's Chief George Massarotti says adding to the risk of death is the materials firefighters are now exposed to.
"The blinds, the carpet, your furniture, appliances….you know it’s all made of plastics, and it burns very hot and it gives off toxic gasses."
Those toxic gasses mix with other burning materials and leave firefighters covered with soot. That soot contains contaminates that can lead to cancer.
"One of our firefighters, that’s how he knew he had cancer is he felt a lump one day, and he went to the doctor’s and he was diagnosed with cancer."
The New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control is traveling around the state providing decontamination kits. They’re also teaching classes on how to properly decontaminate toxins that get on firefighters gear.
"That’s the leading cause of the cancer now. The smoke gets on the turnout gear, so instead of traveling back after the fire to the firehouse with all that gear inside the truck, they’re teaching them how to take the equipment off properly bag it up and decon at the scene."
The Chief is encouraging all 63 members of his department to take the class, and is expecting a good turnout.
"A class like this you tend to see the majority of the folks show up and take the class."
The class covers decontamination exposure techniques, and goes over what some may consider common sense practices, but there’s still little details many may not be aware of.
"Overhaul after the fire’s out, a lot of times firefighters don’t wear their masks, and that’s where they can get a lot of the inhalation of smoke and the carcinogens that are floating in the air, so we pretty much harp on the firefighters that it’s very important to wear your gear."