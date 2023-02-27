New Jersey man thrown from snowmobile in town of Webb

TOWN OF WEBB, N.Y. – A New Jersey man was seriously injured after he was thrown from his snowmobile near Grassy Point island just west of Beaver River Station Sunday afternoon.
Town of Webb police say Walter Thompson was traveling on the reservoir when he hit either an ice heave or a covered stump, which ejected him from his sled.
Forest rangers and police were called to the scene around 1:40 p.m. and Big Moose Fire and Rescue was called in to extract the victim and take him via EMS toboggan to the Stillwater boat launch.
Thompson was taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center to be treated for face injuries and a laceration on his arm as well as neck and back pain.