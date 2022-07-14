New life for Utica YWCA building

UTICA, N.Y. -- No matter where they wound up, for many, at least part of their story began at the Utica YWCA. A new generation of memories is about to be made in the building, thanks to a veterans' organization buying and rehabbing it. The place where so many local people learned to swim as children is getting new life.
"The pool is gonna be a reality again and it will be open to the public year round," says Vincent Scalise, executive director of the Utica Center for Development.
Utica Center for Development bought the YWCA building, in Utica. Phase one of the rehab is the beloved pool. And by all accounts, no one wanted to see it more, or fundraised harder to make it happen, than the Reverend Dr. Mary Webster, for whom the new wellness center will be named. She learned to swim here. And, conquer her fear.
"So I was sitting at my kitchen table and a flyer came in from the YWCA. Casually, I opened it up and looked at it and they were offering a course on 'absolutely terrified'. I said 'that's me!'" said Rev. Webster. "Some of the best money I ever spen.t"
Generations will find help, a sanctuary, or just a place to go, here in the building. Phase one is the pool. Also in the building: a peer to peer program to support veterans' mental health and curb their high suicide rate. Daily open gym, and, a program to bring inner city youth to the Adirondacks. Wilson's Cops and Kids Youth Boxing Program is already there.
"Since they closed the Boys & Girls Club, our youth have nowhere to go and play and exercise their energies," said Webster.
The pool work should go out to bid next month. UCD's executive director hopes people will be swimming in it in a year. After that, eight family-sized units of affordable housing for veterans will be built.
"Right now, we have 30 units for veteran-only housing in Utica and we're constantly full. We constantly have a waiting list. It's needed," says Scalise.
The roughly $1 million for the pool rehab is through the city, from federal Prosperity funds, and, the State Homeless Housing Assistance program. UCD privately financed the purchase of the building.
'I'm just excited about what we're going to do and going to do and are doing in Utica," says Reverend Webster.
Scalise said, "Being a native Utican myself, I like to see our history being saved and not torn down so it's a great feeling, knowing that we're gonna get this building up and running again."