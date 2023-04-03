New Mazzaferro’s store taking shape in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – The owners of Mazzaferro’s Meats and Deli in Rome plan to open their brand new Ridge Mills Road location by Memorial Day after a fire destroyed the local staple nearly one year ago.
This past September, crews started constructing what will be the new main location of the meat market.
Owner Brian Mazzaferro says, so far, everything’s been on schedule.
"The supply chain has been good, I have to say, everything that's been ordered is on its way or coming in, I don't see any snags on that part of it, actually, which I'm kind of surprised of,” said Mazzaferro. “We're just waiting on the labor force to finish what they've been doing, they have to dig up the parking lot they have to do drainage, it's quite an undertaking, an extreme undertaking, for everything that has to be done.”
The owners opened a storefront at their wholesale shop on Railroad Street in East Rome after the fire. They say it will stay open at first and, depending on how things go, they will consider closing it.