New NY law aims to crack down on catalytic converter thefts

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed into law Monday legislation aimed at combating the rise in catalytic converter thefts.
The law, which goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023, puts restrictions on vehicle dismantlers and scrap processors who buy and sell catalytic converters. It also requires all qualified dealerships to maintain records of ownership.
Every 60 days, vehicle dismantlers must report the number of catalytic converters received during that timeframe. Failure to produce those records upon request will result in a misdemeanor charge and monetary penalties.
In addition, new motor vehicle dealers and other qualified dealers will be required to stock catalytic converter etching kits to put a unique serial number on the components so they can be tracked if they are stolen.
The bill was sponsored by Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, D-119, after local business owner, Joe Masterangelo, reported multiple catalytic converter thefts at his auto shop.
“This law, approved by the Assembly, State Senate and signed by Gov. Hochul, will give law enforcement more resources and tools to protect our community. It will also ensure necessary record-keeping and documentation for catalytic converters to help prevent thieves from reselling the materials,” said Buttenschon. “Over the past year, the theft of catalytic converters has increased dramatically and is a nationwide issue. The equipment contains three precious metals; platinum, palladium and rhodium. A stolen converter can be sold for hundreds of dollars and cost the consumer thousands to replace. I am proud to see the bill I sponsored become law in New York State.”
It can cost dealers $2,000 - $3,000 to replace a stolen converter and fix the damage caused by cutting the part out.