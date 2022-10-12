New Partnership to help with Teacher Shortage

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 knots and waves 3 to 5 feet expected. * WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay to the Saint Lawrence River. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 5 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions that could capsize or damage small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&