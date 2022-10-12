New Partnership to help with Teacher Shortage

UTICA, N.Y. -- Mohawk Valley Community College is partnering with Today’s Students Tomorrow’s Teachers to help solve a nation-wide teacher shortage.
Proctor High School Students can now get college-in-high-school programming at no cost, so students can acquire teacher assistant certification in 2 years vs. 4. Dr. Bettye Perkins is the President/CEO of Today’s Students Tomorrow’s Teachers.
"When there’s a crisis you have to look for a solution, and the model that we have you know is 4 year schools."
New York State is projecting 180 thousand teachers will be leaving the profession over the next 5 –10 years, so this program is intended to get them started before the next wave of shortages hits, but for many students just going to college can be an obstacle.
"The idea of becoming a teacher would appeal to them, but in order to become a teacher you need to go to college, and the financial means are just not there."
This program helps those who might not have the financial means to acquire that 4 year degree by allowing them to attend school at a lower cost. Steven Falchi, the Administrative Director of Curriculum & Instruction at the Utica City School District spoke about how the program saves the students money.
"Well it’s always a benefit when you can attend your local community college because you don’t have that burden of tuition that you would have if you attended 4 years at an expensive undergraduate degree institution, and then 2 years to get your masters."
MVCC will be providing student mentors to high school students interested in becoming teachers, and TSTT is working on creating partnerships with Utica University and SUNY Oneonta so a 4 year degree can be obtained right on the MVCC Campus. Randy Van Wagoner, the President of Mohawk Valley Community College is excited to offer the new program with a new approach to higher eduation.
"Anytime we can clarify the pathways and provide students with mentoring and additional supports to help them find their passion and pursue a career in a clear and efficient manner, all the way up through the Master’s Degree with SUNY Oneonta without ever leaving the Utica Campus here at MVCC, that’s what’s going to make a difference in helping address the teacher shortage."