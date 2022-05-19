New program improves communication between alarm companies and Oneida County 911 center

ORISKANY, N.Y. – The Oneida County Department of Emergency Services is the seventh emergency center in New York to implement a new program to improve communications between alarm systems and 911.
Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente says the new Automated Secure Alarm Protocol program went live on May 16.
“The installation of the Automated Secure Alarm Protocol program into our system, will improve 911 response time for Oneida County residents and businesses who have alarm systems,” Picente said. “Prior to this, alarm companies would call using our non-emergency numbers to report a burglary, fire or medical alarm, requiring our dispatch to receive and manually enter that information. With this new addition, we will get the alarm notification electronically, which will automatically populate the data into our system.”
The ASAP program is compatible with the following security systems:
- ADT
- Affiliated Monitoring
- Amherst Alarm
- Brinks Home Security
- Doyle Security
- Guardian Protection
- National Monitoring Center
- Protection One
- Rapid Response Monitoring
- Securitas
- Security Central
- Stanley Security
- Tyco (Johnson Controls)
- Vector Security
- Vivint
According to Picente, if an alarm company receives an error in sending the alarm electronically, they will call the Oneida County 911 center directly to relay the necessary information for dispatch, and contact the home or business owner as well.
No registration is required and there is no additional charge for use of the ASAP program with any of the compatible alarm companies.