New program will streamline process for Ukrainian refugees; Hochul says NY waiting with 'open arms'

Gov. Kathy Hochul says cities across New York, including Utica, are waiting with "open arms" to accept Ukrainian refugees fleeing their war-torn homeland.
The White House announced a new ‘Uniting for Ukraine’ program Thursday that will expedite procedures for Ukrainian refugees coming to the United States.
The program aims to streamline the process for displaced refugees looking to obtain humanitarian parolee status, which allows individuals into the U.S. for a temporary period for urgent humanitarian reasons.
“So, I've been in constant communication with the White House and we just received word from President Biden that there'll be a new program to roll out, expediting humanitarian parolee status, which will allow the families of Ukrainians to apply, to have them come and sponsor them to come to the state of New York. So we've been waiting for this,” said Hochul.
The governor says New York is prepared to handle an influx of refugees.
"This is the place that has the Statue of Liberty out our window. And I said from the beginning, we want to welcome them first. So we'll have the resources. We have communities waiting with open arms from Buffalo to Syracuse, to Rochester, to Binghamton, to Utica, to New York City. They've all been asking for the ability to do this," she said.
To participate in the program, Ukrainians must have a sponsor, meet vaccination and other public health requirements, and pass certain screenings and security checks.
Anyone interested in learning more about how to help Ukrainian refugees can click here.