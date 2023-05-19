New public entrance at the Oneida County Office Building

UTICA, N.Y. – The entrance to the Oneida County Office Building will switch from Park Avenue to Charlotte Street starting May 22 to improve access and safety.
The Park Avenue side of the building will be closed off to the public indefinitely and Charlotte Street will be the only access point. The same protocol will be followed.
The Charlotte Street entrance has been closed for the past several months due to renovations to the plaza deck.
The existing paths from the parking lot to the Charlotte Street entrance go between the building and the courthouse or around the sidewalk toward Steuben Park. More pathways may open as the project progresses.