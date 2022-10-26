 Skip to main content
New restaurant coming to former Outback Steakhouse location in New Hartford

  • Updated
  • 0

A new restaurant is reportedly going where the old Outback used to be in New Hartford, but the it's still a mystery which restaurant it will be.

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – A new restaurant will be moving into the former Outback Steakhouse location in The Orchard in New Hartford, but exactly which restaurant is unclear.

Town Supervisor Paul Miscione confirmed to NEWSChannel 2 that Rob Esche, president of the Utica Comets, is planning to put a restaurant in the space, which is now painted blue.

Miscione doesn’t know what type of restaurant it will be or when it will open.

NEWSChannel 2 has reached out to Esche for more details and is waiting to hear back.

The Outback at that location closed in 2019.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

