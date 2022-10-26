New restaurant coming to former Outback Steakhouse location in New Hartford

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – A new restaurant will be moving into the former Outback Steakhouse location in The Orchard in New Hartford, but exactly which restaurant is unclear.
Town Supervisor Paul Miscione confirmed to NEWSChannel 2 that Rob Esche, president of the Utica Comets, is planning to put a restaurant in the space, which is now painted blue.
Miscione doesn’t know what type of restaurant it will be or when it will open.
NEWSChannel 2 has reached out to Esche for more details and is waiting to hear back.
The Outback at that location closed in 2019.