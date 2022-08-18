New Utica skate park coming soon

City of Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri is moving forward with plans to build a new skate park at the Lincoln Playground. He’s obtained close to $500,000 through the American Rescue Plan Act to build the park.
"It is giving us the opportunity and the ability to do the things that’s been talked about for decades."
Skateboarder Zachary LaSalle was considering leaving the area as he watched this park deteriorate over the last 15 years, but after seeing what the city is willing to do for these skaters, he bought a home and has no plans on leaving.
"You know I met these people 15 years ago most of them. It’s like they’re still my friends and family at this point."
These skaters had to stick together like family to convince City officials to build a new park, and that’s what they did. Skateboarder Taire Mentus says as a group they attended Common Council meetings, and met with the park designers to get a park built around the latest trends in skating.
"To be able to speak with them, and to get the results that we want, it was a beautiful thing."
Utica Skateboarder Jordan Adams expressed what many of the skaters were feeling when they heard the news about the park being approved.
"I don’t have to drive 4 hours away anymore to skateboard you know what I mean. The skate park that we really love skating. Stair sets, and handrails, and the gaps, and stuff like that. Like everything that we’ve been going to other cities and skating, we have that in our own park now."
Adams says these skaters are willing to take the knowledge they’ve learned at the park and pay it forward.
"Literally everything that you see us out here doing we learned it our self, and we don’t want to be like that toward the younger kids because like they need us."
Mayor Palmieri feels the same way. The park is being built to help attract people to Utica, and retain the youth we already have.
"We were one of the only very few cities in New York State over the last Census that we grew by close to 5000, so people are certainly not leaving our city, but you have to make a reason for them to live here."
Construction on the new park is expected to begin in the coming weeks, and be completed by the end of this fall. Construction on a $1.5 million skate park is slated to start some time next year at T.R. Proctor Park.