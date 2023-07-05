New York investing in bridges and culverts

New York State is spending $516 million in bridge and culvert infrastructure. It’s called the BRIDGE NY initiative. The State Department of Transportation will be replacing or repairing 140 bridges, and improving culverts across the state. New York State D.O.T. Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez says this money is in addition to previous investments, and talked about what the Mohawk Valley can expect.
"It’s going to build on the more than $716 million that has previously been awarded to local governments under this initiative. Here in the Mohawk Valley alone we’re going to see $35.2 million being allocated for 18 bridge and culvert projects."
This funding will support all phases of project delivery, including design, right-of-way acquisition, and of course, construction.
"What we really want to do is stop putting band aids on things. What we want to do is make sure that a permanent fix is in place, and that’s what this investment allows us to do."
Follow Detour signs will be popping up as these projects get underway, so be sure to give yourself some extra travel time.
"It’ll be well worth it in the end. For the short amount of inconvenience that you may have to suffer, the investment long-term, and the sustainability, and the reliability that will come from the repairs and the rehabilitation of this bridge, I know the community will find not only satisfying, but necessary."
Here's a complete list of the BRIDGE NY projects, and the money allocated for each project:
Capital Region - $44.5 million
- $2.473 million to Albany County for the superstructure replacement of the Route 352 bridge over Fox Creek.
- $1.244 million to the Town of Guilderland for the replacement of the Foundry Road culvert carrying the tributary to Hunger Kill, Albany County.
- $1.134 million to Greene County for the replacement of the Platte Cove Mountain Road bridge over Plattekill Creek.
- $1.242 million to Greene County for the replacement of the Sunnyside Road bridge over Bowery Creek.
- $1.5 million to Greene County for the replacement of the Route 3 culvert carrying the tributary to Brownell Creek.
- $2.28 million to the City of Troy for the rehabilitation of the bridge carrying First Street and Second Street over Ferry Street, Rensselaer County.
- $783,000 to the City of Rensselaer to replace the decking on the Washington Street bridge over Mill Creek, Rensselaer County.
- $2.511 million to Rensselaer County for the replacement of the Plank Road bridge over the Poesten Kill.
- $1.898 million to the Town of Sand Lake for the superstructure replacement of the Thais Road bridge over the Wynants Kill, Rensselaer County.
- $1.5 million to the City of Rensselaer for the replacement of the South Street culvert carrying the tributary to Mill Creek, Rensselaer County.
- $745,000 to the Town of Sand Lake for the replacement of the Loon Creek Lane culvert carrying the tributary to Loon Creek, Rensselaer County
- $1.818 million to the Town of Providence for the replacement of the Antioch Road bridge over Alder Creek, Saratoga County.
- $1.891 million to Saratoga County for the rehabilitation of the Stoney Creek Road bridge over Wolf Creek.
- $1.499 million to the Town of Halfmoon for the replacement of the Button Road culvert, Saratoga County.
- $1.083 million to Saratoga County for the replacement of the Crooked Street culvert carrying the tributary to Lake Butterfield Inlet.
- $1.027 million to Saratoga County for the replacement of the Grooms Road culvert carrying the tributary to the Colonie Reservoir.
- $2.956 million to Schenectady County for the replacement of the Muselbeck Road bridge over the Sandsea Kill.
- $1.867 million to Warren County for the replacement of the Hudson Street bridge over Mill Creek.
- $293,000 to the Town of Queensbury for the replacement of the Thunderbird Drive culvert carrying the tributary to Halfway Creek, Warren County.
- $1.5 million to the Town of Lake George for the replacement of the Route 9N culvert carrying the tributary to English Brook, Warren County.
- $1.281 million to the Town of Johnsburg for the replacement of the Riverside Station Road culvert carrying the tributary to the Hudson River, Warren County.
- $1.142 million to the Town of Johnsburg for the replacement of the Crane Mountain Road culvert carrying the tributary to Putnam Brook East, Warren County.
- $1.5 million to Warren County for the replacement of the Bay Road culvert carrying the watercourse south of Lockhart Mountain.
- $1.5 million to Warren County for the replacement of the Olmstedville Road culvert carrying the tributary to Marshall Brook.
- $2.449 million to Washington County for the replacement of the Route 3 bridge over Mill Brook.
- $4.364 million to Columbia County for the replacement of the Rossman Road bridge over Kinderhook Creek.
- $1.055 million to Columbia County for the rehabilitation of the Route 13 culvert.
Central New Yok Region - $31.4 million
- $1.661 million to Madison County for the replacement of the Lebanon Road/Route 62 bridge over Stone Mill Brook.
- $1.088 million to the Town of Sullivan for the replacement of the Tag Road culvert carrying thetributary to Vly Creek, Madison County.
- $1.262 million to the Town of Georgetown for the replacement of the Wilcox Road culvert carrying the tributary to Middle Branch Tioughnioga Creek, Madison County.
- $2.565 million to the City of Auburn for the replacement of the Aurelius Avenue bridge over Owasco Outlet, Cayuga County.
- $1.231 million to the Town of Brutus for the replacement of the River Forest Road bridge over Cold Spring Brook, Cayuga County.
- $740,000 to the Town of Cato for the superstructure replacement of the Ditmar Road bridge over Muskrat Creek, Cayuga County.
- $1.174 million to the Town of Fleming for the replacement of the Dietrich Road culvert carrying the tributary to Crane Brook, Cayuga County.
- $1.5 million to the Town of Niles for the replacement of the Murray Road culvert carrying the tributary to Dutch Hollow Brook, Cayuga County.
- $2.488 million to Cortland County for the replacement of the High Bridge Road bridge over the East Branch Tioughnioga River.
- $1.667 million to the Town of Truxton for the replacement of the Robbins Road bridge over Labrador Creek, Cortland County.
- $1.499 million to the City of Syracuse to perform maintenance on the Route 175 bridge over Onondaga Creek, Onondaga County.
- $1.150 million to Onondaga County for the superstructure replacement of the Tuttle Road bridge over Tuttle Brook.
- $1.365 million to Onondaga County to replace the decking on the Route 272 bridge over Dead Creek.
- $1.719 million to the Town of Lafayette for the replacement of the Clark Hollow Road bridge over Cascade Creek, Onondaga County.
- $1.173 million to Onondaga County for the replacement of the Oak Orchard Road culvert carrying the tributary to Youngs Creek, Onondaga County.
- $1.036 million to the Town of Salina for the replacement of the Sunflow Drive culvert carrying the tributary to Bloody Brook, Onondaga County.
- $1.33 million to the Village of Solvay for the replacement of the Gere Lock Road culvert carrying the tributary to Geddes Brook, Onondaga County.
- $2.201 million to Oswego County for the replacement of the Hurlbut Road bridge over Catfish Creek.
- $2.064 million to Oswego County for the replacement of the Minkler Road bridge over Sage Creek.
- $1.458 million to the City of Fulton for the replacement of the Emert Street culvert carrying the tributary to Waterhouse Creek, Oswego County.
- $1.078 million to the Town of Sandy Creek for the replacement of the Skinner Road culvert carrying the tributary to Blind Creek, Oswego County.
Finger Lakes Region - $39.7 million
- $2.535 million to the Town of Ovid for the replacement of the Wyers Point Road bridge over Groves Creek, Seneca County.
- $1.226 million to Seneca County for the replacement of the County House Road culvert carrying the tributary to Silver Creek.
- $1.252 million to Genesee County for the replacement of the Rose Road bridge over Bowen Creek.
- $1.243 million to Genesee County for the replacement of the Silver Road bridge over Little Tonawanda Creek.
- $1.095 million to Genesee County for the replacement of the Colby Road culvert carrying the tributary to Crooked Creek.
- $1.113 million to Genesee County for the replacement of the Dry Bridge Road culvert.
- $615,000 to Livingston County for the rehabilitation of the Gibson Street bridge over Mill Creek.
- $943,000 to Livingston County for the rehabilitation of the White Bridge Road bridge over Canaseraga Creek.
- $1.23 million to Livingston County for the replacement of the Carney Hollow Road culvert carrying the tributary to Carney Hollow Creek.
- $1.418 million to Monroe County for the replacement of the Jacobs Road bridge over Yanty Creek.
- $1.416 million to Monroe County for the replacement of the Mile Square Road bridge over Irondequoit Creek.
- $1.9 million to the Town of Hamlin for the superstructure replacement of the Wiler Road bridge over West Creek, Monroe County.
- $1.666 million to Monroe County for the replacement of the Moscow Road bridge over Yanty Creek.
- $1.629 million to Monroe County for the replacement of the Walker Road bridge over Moorman Creek.
- $773,000 to Monroe County for the replacement of the Boughton Hill Road culvert carrying the tributary to Irondequoit Creek.
- $898,000 to Monroe County for the replacement of the Peck Road culvert carrying the tributary to Buttonwood Creek.
- $2.078 million to Ontario County for the replacement of the Route 36 bridge over Honeoye Lake Inlet.
- $1.5 million to the Town of Canandaigua for the replacement of the Seneca Point Road culvert carrying the tributary to Canandaigua Lake, Ontario County.
- $1.499 million to the Village of Shortsville for the replacement of the Water Street culvert carrying the tributary to Padelford Brook, Ontario County.
- $1.447 million to Ontario County for the replacement of the County Road 12 culvert carrying the tributary to Canandaigua Lake.
- $1.295 million to Orleans County for the replacement of the Route 279 bridge over Beardsley Creek.
- $1.535 million to Orleans County for the replacement of the Groth Road bridge over East Branch Sandy Creek.
- $952,000 to Orleans County for the replacement of the Eagle Harbor Road culvert carrying the tributary to Otter Creek.
- $1.038 million to the Town of Albion for the replacement of the Phipps Road culvert carrying the tributary to Otter Creek, Orleans County.
- $597,000 to the Village of Newark for the rehabilitation of the East Avenue bridge over Erie Canal, Wayne County
- $346,000 to the Village of Newark for the replacement of the Peirson Avenue culvert, Wayne County.
- $354,000 to the Town of Wolcott for the replacement of the Tellier Road culvert carrying the tributary to Wolcott Creek, Wayne County.
- $208,000 to Wayne County for the replacement of the Lyons Marengo Road culvert carrying the tributary to the Clyde River.
- $237,000 to Wayne County for the replacement of the South Centenary Road culvert.
- $1.763 million to the Village of Red Creek for the replacement of the Hawley Road bridge over Red Creek.
- $1.773 million to Wyoming County for the replacement of the Exchange Street/Route 31 bridge over Stony Brook.
- $1.135 million to Wyoming County for the replacement of the Welch Road culvert carrying the tributary to Beaver Meadow Creek.
- $1.037 million to Yates County to replace the decking on the Preemption Road bridge over Kashong Creek.
Mid-Hudson Region - $60.1 million
- $4.614 million to Dutchess County for the replacement of the Route 103 bridge over the Saw Kill.
- $1.5 million to Dutchess County for the replacement of the Titusville Road culvert carrying the tributary to Wappinger Creek.
- $1.5 million to the Town of Washington for the replacement of the Oak Summit Road culvert carrying the tributary to Sprout Creek, Dutchess County.
- $2.538 million to Orange County to replace the decking on the Bloomburg Road bridge over Plattekill Creek.
- $4.328 million to Town of Wallkill to perform maintenance on the Midway Road bridge over Wallkill River, Orange County.
- $1.495 million to Orange County for the replacement of the Lower Road culvert carrying the tributary to Wallkill River, Orange County.
- $2.927 million to the Town of Woodbury for the replacement of the Ridge Road culvert, Orange County.
- $1.5 million to Orange County for the replacement of the Dunderberg Road culvert carrying the tributary to Woodbury Creek.
- $3.135 million to Town of Plattekill for the replacement of the Old Mill Road bridge over Quassaick Creek, Ulster County.
- $5 million to Ulster County for the replacement of the Hurley Mountain Road bridge over Esopus Creek.
- $2.152 million to the Town of Putnam Valley for the replacement of the Horton Hollow Road bridge over Canopus Creek, Putnam County.
- $1.496 million to Putnam County for the replacement of the Croton Falls Road culvert carrying Mud Pond Outlet.
- $1.476 million to Putnam County for the replacement of the Croton Falls Road culvert carrying Mud Pond Outlet.
- $1.5 million to Putnam County for the replacement of the Peekskill Hollow Road culvert carrying the tributary to Peekskill Hollow Creek.
- $1.3 million to the Town of Kent for the replacement of the Sagamore Drive culvert carrying the tributary to the West Branch Croton River, Putnam County.
- $1.27 million to the Town of Kent for the replacement of the Nimham Road culvert carrying the tributary to the Seven Hills Lake Outlet, Putnam County.
- $928,000 to Rockland County for the rehabilitation of the Pascack Road bridge over Pascack Brook.
- $2.911 million to the Town of Orangetown for the replacement of the Margaret Keahon Drive bridge over Muddy Brook, Rockland County.
- $4.75 million to the City of Mount Vernon for the rehabilitation of the bridge carrying South Fulton Avenue between East 3rd Street and Beekman Avenue, Westchester County.
- $5 million to the City of Rye for the replacement of the Locust Avenue bridge over Blind Brook, Westchester County.
- $769,000 to the Town of Mamaroneck for the superstructure replacement of the Rockland Avenue bridge over Sheldrake River, Westchester County.
- $1.4 million to the Village of Irvington for the replacement of the Route 9 culvert carrying the tributary to Barney Brook, Westchester County.
- $1.426 million to the Town of Lewisboro for the replacement of the Oscaleta Road culvert, Westchester County.
- $5.225 million to Sullivan County for the replacement of the BWS Road bridge over Neversink River.
Mohawk Valley Region - $35.2 million
- $2.571 million to the Town of Frankfort to rehabilitate the Railroad Street bridge over the Mohawk River, Herkimer County.
- $1.499 million to Herkimer County for the replacement of the Hardscrabble Road culvert carrying the tributary to the City Brook.
- $2.937 million to Montgomery County for the replacement of the Wagners Hollow Road bridge over Caroga Creek.
- $1.575 million to Montgomery County for the replacement of the Cranes Hollow Road bridge over Cranes Hollow Creek.
- $1.072 million to Montgomery County for the replacement of the Sprakers Hill Road culvert.
- $865,000 to the Town of Mohawk for the replacement of the Duane Drive culvert, Montgomery County.
- $2.574 million to the Town of Vienna to replace the decking on the Oswego Road bridge over Fish Creek, Oneida County.
- $3.338 million to the Town of Deerfield for the replacement of the Firehouse Road bridge over Reall Creek, Oneida County.
- $1.5 million to the City of Rome for the replacement of the Merrick Road culvert carrying the tributary to Wood Creek, Oneida County.
- $1.499 million to the Oneida County for the replacement of the Simmons Road culvert carrying the tributary to Sconondoa Creek.
- $1.897 million to the Town of Northampton for the superstructure replacement of the Main Street bridge over Northville Lake Outlet, Fulton County.
- $4.171 million to Otsego County for the replacement of the Bloom Street bridge over Butternut Creek.
- $1.373 million to Otsego County for the replacement of the Route 46 culvert carrying the tributary to Keyes Brook.
- $1.091 million to the Town of Oneonta for the replacement of the Blanchard Avenue culvert carrying the tributary to Butler Creek, Otsego County
- $1.118 million to the Town of Pittsfield for the replacement of the Hawks Road culvert, Otsego County
- $3.154 million to Schoharie County for the replacement of the Lowe Road bridge over West Creek.
- $1.5 million to the Town of Cobleskill for the replacement of the Mickle Hollow Road culvert carrying the tributary to Cobleskill Creek, Schoharie County.
- $1.5 million to the Town of Fulton for the replacement of the Heathen Creek Road culvert carrying the tributary to House Creek, Schoharie County.
North Country Region - $36.5 million
- $1.854 million to Hamilton County for the replacement of the Gilmantown Road bridge over Elbow Creek.
- $1.938 million to Clinton County for the replacement of the Stetson Road bridge over the Little Chazy River
- $1.223 million to Clinton County for the replacement of the Standish Road bridge over Separator Brook.
- $1.249 million to Clinton County for the replacement of the Guide Board Road culvert carrying the tributary to Middle Brook.
- $3.366 million to Essex County for the superstructure replacement of the Bradford Hill bridge over Putnam Creek.
- $1.49 million to Franklin County for the replacement of the Reynoldston Road bridge over the Deer River.
- $1.112 million to Franklin County for the replacement of the Fay Brushton Road bridge over West Branch Deer Creek.
- $1.489 million to Franklin County for the replacement of the Route 23 culvert carrying the tributary to Alder Brook.
- $1.481 million to the Town of Brighton for the replacement of the Keese Mill Road culvert carrying the inlet to the St. Regis Lake, Franklin County.
- $1.465 million to the City of Watertown to perform maintenance on the Mill Street bridge over the Black River, Jefferson County.
- $3.327 million to Jefferson County for the replacement of the County Road 97 bridge over Fish Creek.
- $2.064 million to Jefferson County for the replacement of the Noble Street culvert carrying the tributary to West Brook.
- $1.883 million to Lewis County for the replacement of the County Road 21 bridge over Gulf Stream.
- $1.802 million to Lewis County for the replacement of the County Road 43 bridge over Moose Creek.
- $1.979 million to Lewis County for the replacement of the Erie Canal Road culvert carrying the tributary to Black Creek.
- $1.211 million to Lewis County for the replacement of the Kotel Road culvert carrying the tributary to South Branch Crystal Creek.
- $2.031 million to St. Lawrence County for the replacement of the County Road 22 bridge over Sawyer Creek.
- $2.241 million to St. Lawrence County for the replacement of the West Potsdam Road bridge over Trout Brook.
- $3.32 million to St. Lawrence County for the replacement of the County Road 35 bridge over Trout Brook.
Southern Tier Region - $52.8 million
- $2.238 million to the City of Ithaca for the replacement of the North Cayuga Street bridge over Fall Creek, Tompkins County.
- $2.342 million to the Town of Ithaca for the replacement of the Town Line Road bridge over Lick Brook, Tompkins County.
- $1.089 million to the City of Ithaca for the replacement of the East State Street culvert, Tompkins County.
- $1.178 million to Tompkins County for the replacement of the Midline Road culvert carrying the tributary to Six Mile Creek.
- $1.5 million to the Town of Ulysses for the replacement of the Curry Road culvert carrying the tributary to Trumansburg Creek, Tompkins County.
- $1.314 million to the Village of Dryden for the replacement of the Lee Road culvert carrying the tributary to Egypt Creek, Tompkins County.
- $4.748 million to Steuben County for the replacement of the County Road 4 bridge over the Cohocton River.
- $2.928 million to the City of Hornell for the replacement of the Church Street bridge over Canacadea Creek, Steuben County.
- $1.25 million to the Village of Avoca for the replacement of the East Avenue culvert carrying the tributary to Salmon Creek, Steuben County.
- $2.563 million to Chemung County for the replacement of the Langdon Hill Road bridge over Newtown Creek.
- $2.326 million to Chemung County for the replacement of the Benjamin Road bridge over Bulkley Creek.
- $1.375 million to Chemung County for the replacement of the Wyncoop Creek Road culvert carrying the tributary to Baker Creek.
- $1.118 million to Chemung County for the replacement of the Dry Run Road culvert carrying the tributary to Dry Run Creek.
- $2.113 million to the Town of Montour for the replacement of the Fitzpatrick Road bridge over the tributary of Catharine Creek, Schuyler County.
- $1.401 million to Broome County for the superstructure replacement of the Sherman Creek Road bridge over Sherman Creek.
- $1.766 million to the Town of Barker for the rehabilitation of the Barker Hill Road bridge over the Tioughnioga River, Broome County.
- $2.84 million to the Town of Vestal for the replacement of the Owego Road bridge over Tracy Creek, Broome County.
- $1.248 million to Broome County for the replacement of the Old Route 17 culvert carrying the tributary to Fly Creek.
- $2.783 million to Chenango County for the replacement of the Blanding Road bridge over the Chenango River.
- $1.5 million to Chenango County for the replacement of the Route 10 culvert carrying the tributary to Genegantslet Creek.
- $1.123 million to the Town of Sherburne for the replacement of the Granville Hill Road culvert carrying the tributary to Handsome Brook, Chenango County.
- $1.578 million to Tioga County to replace the decking on the East Spencer Road bridge over Dean Creek.
- $1.522 million to the Town of Tioga for the replacement of the Diamond Valley Road bridge over Neiger Hollow Creek, Tioga County.
- $1.175 million to the Town of Owego for the replacement of the Foster Valley Road culvert carrying the tributary to Little Nanticoke Creek, Tioga County.
- $1.341 million to the Town of Spencer for the replacement of the Washburn Road culvert carrying the tributary to Seelytown Creek, Tioga County.
- $5.3 million to Delaware County for the replacement of the Route 206 bridge over Spring Brook.
- $1.1 million to the Village of Stamford for the replacement of the River Street culvert carrying the tributary to the West Branch Delaware River, Delaware County.
Western New York Region - $68.8 million
- $1.762 million to Cattaraugus County for the replacement of the Toad Hollow Road bridge over Eddyville Creek.
- $1.862 million to Cattaraugus County for the superstructure replacement of the Union Valley Road bridge over Olean Creek.
- $1.572 million to Town of Ellicottville for the replacement of the Kruse Road bridge over Beaver Meadows Creek, Cattaraugus County.
- $1.174 million to the Town of Olean for the replacement of the Godfrey Hollow Road culvert carrying the tributary to Godfrey Hollow Branch, Cattaraugus County.
- $1.488 million to the Town of Great Valley for the replacement of the Snow Brook Road culvert carrying the tributary to Willoughby Creek, Cattaraugus County.
- $1.023 million to the Town of Ellicottville for the replacement of the Crane Road culvert carrying the tributary to Bryant Hill Creek, Cattaraugus County.
- $1.287 million to the Town of Carrollton for the replacement of the Main Street culvert carrying the tributary to Leonard Brook, Cattaraugus County.
- $1.974 million to Chautauqua County for the replacement of the Wiltsie Road bridge over Frew Run.
- $1.891 million to Chautauqua County for the replacement of the Summit Avenue bridge over tributary to Chautauqua Lake.
- $2.115 million to Chautauqua County for the replacement of the Kiantone Road bridge over Stillwater Creek.
- $1.64 million to the Town of Villenova for the replacement of the North Hill Road bridge over the tributary to the West Branch of Conewango Creek, Chautauqua County.
- $561,000 to Chautauqua County for the replacement of the Central Avenue culvert carrying Town of Carrollton Crooked Brook.
- $969,000 to the Town of Pomfret for the replacement of the Porter Avenue culvert carrying the inlet to Canadaway Creek, Chautauqua County.
- $1.451 million to the Town of Carroll for the replacement of the Wheeler Hill Road culvert carrying Frews Run, Chautauqua County.
- $2.024 million to the City of Tonawanda for the replacement of the Fletcher Street bridge over Two Mile Creek, Erie County.
- $1.827 million to Erie County for the replacement of the Dennis Road bridge over Little Sister Creek.
- $4.75 million to Erie County for the replacement of the Mill Road bridge over Cazenovia Creek.
- $2.953 million to Erie County for the replacement of the East Eden Road bridge over Hampton Brook.
- $4.75 million to Erie County for the replacement of the Hammond Hill Road bridge over Cattaraugus Creek.
- $2.288 million to Erie County for the replacement of the Marshfield Road bridge over N. Bridge Clear Creek.
- $1.432 million to the Town of Clarence for the replacement of the Kenfield Road bridge over Black Creek, Erie County.
- $701,000 to the Town of Eden for the replacement of the Larkin Road culvert carrying the tributary to Franklin Gulf, Erie County.
- $991,000 to the Town of Holland for the replacement of the Day Road culvert carrying the tributary to Hunter Creek Tributary, Erie County.
- $800,000 to the Town of Lancaster for the replacement of the Siebert Road culvert, Erie County.
- $958,000 to Erie County for the replacement of the Milestrip Road culvert carrying the tributary to Muddy Creek.
- $861,000 to Erie County for the replacement of the Milestrip Road culvert carrying tributary to Delaware Creek.
- $798,000 to the Town of Amherst for the replacement of the Reist Street culvert carrying the tributary to Ellicott Creek, Erie County.
- $536,000 to the Town of West Seneca for the replacement of the Greymont Avenue culvert carrying the tributary to Ebenezer Brook, Erie County.
- $1.706 million to Niagara County for the replacement of the Route 271 bridge over Branch Jeddo Creek.
- $1.575 million to Niagara County for the replacement of the Carmen Road bridge over Golden Hill Creek.
- $2.3 million to the Town of Wheatfield for the replacement of the Plaza Drive bridge over Bergholz Creek, Niagara County.
- $784,000 to Niagara County for the replacement of the Balmer Road culvert carrying the tributary to Twelve Mile Creek.
- $867,000 to Niagara County for the replacement of the Ransomville Road culvert carrying the tributary to Twelve Mile Creek.
- $871,000 to the Town of Cambria for the replacement of the Baer Road culvert carrying the tributary to Twelve Mile Creek, Niagara County.
- $860,000 to the Town of Lockport for the replacement of the East High Street culvert, Niagara County.
- $2.724 million to Allegany County for the rehabilitation of the County Road 31 bridge over Van Campen Creek.
- $6.635 million to Allegany County for the rehabilitation of the County Road 4 bridge over the Genesee River.
- $1.799 million to Allegany County for the replacement of the Karr Valley Road culvert carrying the tributary to Karr Valley Creek.
- $2.207 million to Allegany County for the replacement of the Middaugh Hill Road culvert carrying the tributary to Gordon Brook.
New York City Region - $73.1 million
- $24.568 million to NYC DOT for the replacement of the West Tremont Avenue bridge over MacCracken Avenue E. and Metro North Railroad, Bronx County.
- $28.541 million to NYC DOT for the replacement of the West Tremont Avenue bridge over I-87 (Major Deegan Expressway), Bronx County.
- $20.011 million to NYC DOT for the replacement of the bridge carrying the bus turnaround over MacCracken Avenue E., Bronx County.
Long Island Region - $73.5 million
- $34.617 million to Suffolk County for the superstructure replacement of the William Floyd Parkway bridge over Narrows Bay.
- $1.96 million to the Town of Babylon for the replacement of the Phelps Lane culvert carrying the tributary to Carlls River, Suffolk County.
- $15.842 million to the Town of Brookhaven for the superstructure replacement of the Sheep Pasture Road bridge over the Long Island Railroad, Suffolk County.
- $8.702 million to Nassau County for the superstructure replacement of the Hempstead Avenue bridge over Pine Brook.
- $12.35 million to Nassau County for the rehabilitation of the Merrick Road bridge over Whale Neck Creek.