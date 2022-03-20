New York Maple Weekend is a sweet success

NEW HARTFORD, NY - The weather might not have been sweet Sunday, but the maple syrup it helped produce certainly is.
This weekend maple farmers across New York opened their farms to the general public so they could see what goes into making maple syrup before it hits the store shelves.
One of those, was Tibbitts Maple Farm in New Hartford.
The Tibbitts family has been making syrup for generations and have helped make New York the second largest maple producing state in the U.S.
Gordon Tibbitts, the owner of Tibbitts Maple Farm, says these days, the maple industry is a year-round business.
"Years ago maple syrup used to be made in the spring and sold throughout the year. Now, maintaining your tubing system, and your vacuum system, and what not, it's turned into a full year's worth of work”.
This is the 26th year that New York’s maple weekend has been held.