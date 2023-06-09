New York Run for the Fallen stops in Vernon

Vernon, N.Y.-- Since the global war on terror began, 7,008 service members have been killed fighting for our freedom. Of those 7,000, 1,343 were from New York state. The New York State Run for the Fallen Honors every New Yorker killed while serving our country as well as their families.
"While we are on our journey running over four days, 200 plus miles, we have gold star families we coordinate with and honor flags to, the have the name of their fallen honor on it and we recognize them," explained Ken Green, Director of the New York Chapter for the New York Run for the Fallen.
The run started yesterday in Watertown. Runners will go all the way to the Saratoga National Cemetery at the Saratoga Battlefield in Schuylerville on Sunday, along the way, stopping at pre-defined locations called hero markers, where the names of service members killed in action will be read. By the time they reach Saratoga, the name of every new yorker would have been read.
"It's very meaningful, it's also tough, it's an emotional rollercoaster, most of the runners that we had, especially the first year were all military and we're kind of pushed to hide your feelings and put them away through training,” Green said
Green says the run also helps to bring a light to the fact that even for active-duty service members and veterans, it's ok to not be ok.
"We try to push that message as well. At the end of every day, we have our closing ceremony and our run director Ryan, he will stand out there and he talks about PTSD, he talks about the suicide rate that happens from our veterans and those that currently serve unfortunately taking their lives because of the battle they fight inside," Green explained
The mission's third day will begin in Clinton they'll run all the way to Sharon Springs and the Walmart Distribution Center there, all on their journey to reach Schuylerville