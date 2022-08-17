New York’s 22nd Congressional Primary drawing near

Syracuse native Francis Conole is running as a Democrat for New York’s 22nd Congressional District. The Primaries less than a week away, so here is how this candidate stands on some of the major issues facing the country. We’ll start with healthcare.
"To protect and strengthen and lower the cost and expand access to the Affordable Care Act. I’d also like to see us continue to lower the cost of prescription drugs. I’d like to see Medicare expanded for hearing, dental, and vision."
Conole supports the second amendment right, but does feel there needs to be changes.
"Things like common sense background checks are something that I think most gun owners would support in this country. We need common sense gun control."
Here’s how he stands on the Supreme Court’s ruling on abortion.
"It takes away women’s freedom. It takes away a women’s right to make her own decisions about her reproductive health. I think it takes our country backwards."
When asked about student loan forgiveness, this was his answer.
"There’s over $1.5 trillion in student loan debt. I think that the whole system is challenged and broken, and we need real comprehensive reform."
His stance on crime.
"Investing to make sure that police have the resources that they need to do the job. Make sure that they have the right training. Make sure that we’re investing in their training. Making sure they’re accountable."
And when it comes to controlling the southern border.
"We want to get it right. You know we want to keep our borders safe and secure, but also have a safe pathway for people to come to this country."
Conole sees climate control as one of the biggest challenges facing the nation.
"The most serious challenge, near and long term threat to our economy, to our national security, to social justice."
Voting for this year’s primaries will take place this coming Tuesday, August 23rd. The General Election is scheduled for November 8th.