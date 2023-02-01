New York senator introduces bill to raise state's maximum speed limit to 70 mph

A New York state senator has introduced a bill that would raise the maximum speed limit on some state roadways from 65 to 70 mph.
Sen. Thomas O’Mara, R-58, introduced the bill in January. It is now being reviewed by the Senate Transportation Committee.
If passed, the bill would allow the state Department of Transportation commissioner to increase the speed limit on roadways that already have a speed limit of 65 mph, like Route 49. The Thruway Authority would have to approve an increase for I-90 and I-87.
Herkimer business owner, Chris Krukowski, reached out to O'Mara on Wednesday, saying the proposed increase is a "bad idea."
Krukowski email to the senator said, in part, "My company Kidd's Towing in Herkimer tows out on Thruway is DANGEROUS [sic] between speed, not moving over and no common sense. Changing a tire or hooking up a vehicle to tow with increased speeds is going to make it worse."
The maximum speed limit in New York went from 55 to 65 mph in August of 1995.
There are only eight states other than New York that do not have a maximum speed limit of at least 70 mph, including: Hawaii, Kentucky, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Oregon, Rhode Island and Vermont.
Some states, like Montana and Nevada, have a maximum speed limit of 80 mph.