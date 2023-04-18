New York state budget deadline extended a third time

ALBANY, N.Y. – The New York state budget deadline was extended for a third time on Monday, more than two weeks after it was initially due on April 1.
The new due date is Thursday, April 20. Passing the extender will allow state workers and vendors to continue to be paid while budget talks continue.
Gov. Kathy Hochul has proposed a $227 million budget. Lawmakers are debating two major sticking points - the housing agenda and bail reform. Hochul has proposed changes to bail laws that would give judges more discretion, however, Democrats have been resistant to further changes.
State Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-53, and Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, D-119, say both sides of the aisle feel the budget needs to be put in place as soon as possible.
"I think at this time they just need to sit down and find the consensus necessary, or take the stumbling blocks out and deal with them after,” Griffo said. “Pretty soon, school districts are going to be voting on what budget they're going to be putting before the voters in May, so we got an obligation that we need to fulfill.”
If the budget isn’t finalized on Thursday, another extender will have to be passed to make sure state employees are paid.