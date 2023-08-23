SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- The Great New York State Fair opens today.

Later today, there are some big names at Chevy Court for the first day of the Great New York State Fair.

Chubby Checker takes the stage at 1 p.m. and then Salt 'n Pepa will be on stage at 6 p.m.

The 55th-annual butter sculpture was unveiled yesterday.

The theme of this year's 800-pound sculpture is Dairy Every Day is a Health Way—Keeping Kids' Health on Track.

The Fair runs through Labor Day.

Below is a full list of events for Day 1 of The Fair.

Day 1 at The Fair Opening Day Schedule: 9:00am State Fair 4-H Dog Show | Toyota Coliseum

10:00am Adirondack Basket Making with Kenn Packard (10am-7pm) | Daniel Parrish Witter Agricultural Museum

10:00am Authentic 1800’s Cabin Exhibit (10am-7pm) | Daniel Parrish Witter Agricultural Museum

10:00am Woodworking Demonstrations (10am-7pm) | Daniel Parrish Witter Agricultural Museum

10:00am Thumbstall Quilters Guild Quilting Demonstrations (10am-5pm) | Daniel Parrish Witter Agricultural Museum

10:00am Wool Spinning Demonstrations (10am-5pm) | Daniel Parrish Witter Agricultural Museum

10:00am Inlay & Veneering Demonstration with Terry Dote (10am-5pm) | Daniel Parrish Witter Agricultural Museum

10:00am West Side Gymnastics Sports | Activity Center

10:00am 1876 Harris Brothers Working Blacksmith Shop (10am-7pm) | Jared van Wagenen Carriage Museum

10:00am Youth Showmanship | Beef Barn

10:00am John Heard Drumming Workshop (until 2 pm) | Pan-African Village

10:00am DINOSAUR EXPEDITION | Exposition Center

10:45am Soap Making Demonstration with Lorraine Jackson Daniel Parrish Witter | Agricultural Museum

11:00am Iroquois Social Dancing | Indian Village

11:00am Birds of Prey | State Park at the Fair

11:00am Circus Hollywood Family Petting Zoo Family | Fun Zone

11:00am DINOSAUR EXPEDITION | Exposition Center

11:00am Horticulture Talks & Demonstrations - Gladiolus and Vases | Horticulture Building

11:00am Eco-Magician Steve Trash | Empire Theater

11:00am Fire Prevention Education Center - Fire Safety Show C&S Companies | Science & Industry Building

11:00am Rooster Crowing Competition | Poultry Barn

11:30am Character Meet & Greet with Hector the Smoke Detector & Sparky the Fire Dog C&S Companies | Science & Industry Building

11:30am The Groovy Guy Corner between | Poultry Barn & Dairy Products Building

11:30am Sea Lion Splash | Family Fun Zone

12:00pm Horticulture Talks & Demonstrations - Proper Tree Planting Techniques & Species Selection | Horticulture Building

12:00pm The Old Time Fiddlers Daniel Parrish Witter | Agricultural Museum

12:00pm Roll Over Simulation | New York State Police Exhibit

12:00pm DINOSAUR EXPEDITION | Exposition Center

12:00pm Hollywood Racing Pigs Family Fun Zone

12:00pm Professional Story Telling with Mary Shea Rys | Empire Theater

12:00pm Rock-It the Robot | Along Broadway

12:00pm West Side Gymnastics Sports | Activity Center

12:00pm Hay Bale Throwing Contest | Beef Barn

12:30pm CNY Gladiolus Show Judging | Horticulture Building

12:30pm Underwater Recovery Team (URT) Demonstration | New York State Police Exhibit

12:30pm Soap Making Demonstration with Lorraine Jackson Daniel Parrish Witter | Agricultural Museum

12:30pm Fire Prevention Education Center - Fire Safety Show C&S Companies | Science & Industry Building

1:00pm Chubby Checker | Chevy Court Concerts

1:00pm Culinary Competition - Bar-B-Que Day | Wegmans Art & Home Center

1:00pm Bells & Motley - John Bromka | Grange Building

1:00pm Singer/Songwriter Megan Hook | Empire Theater

1:00pm DINOSAUR EXPEDITION | Exposition Center

1:15pm Canine Bomb Disposal Team Demonstration | New York State Police Exhibit

1:30pm Circus Hollywood | Family Fun Zone

1:45pm Rock-It the Robot | Along Broadway

2:00pm Fire Prevention Education Center - Fire Safety Show C&S Companies | Science & Industry Building

2:00pm Steven Page | Suburban Park Concerts

2:00pm Hands-On Butter Making Daniel Parrish Witter | Agricultural Museum

2:00pm West Side Gymnastics | Sports Activity Center

2:00pm Bandaloni The One Man Band Along | Restaurant Row

2:00pm Jr. Hereford Show | Beef Barn

2:00pm The Old Time Fiddlers Daniel Parrish Witter | Agricultural Museum

2:00pm Special Operations Response Team Demonstration | New York State Police Exhibit

2:00pm Singer/Songwriter Mira Grimm | Empire Theater

2:00pm DINOSAUR EXPEDITION | Exposition Center

2:15pm Birds of Prey | State Park at the Fair

2:30pm The Groovy Guy Outside | Science & Industry Bldg

2:30pm Bill Ali Suds | Courtside Grill

2:30pm Sea Lion Splash | Family Fun Zone

2:45pm Underwater Recovery Team (URT) Demonstration | New York State Police Exhibit

3:00pm Hollywood Racing Pigs | Family Fun Zone

3:00pm The Strolling Piano | Along Broadway

3:00pm Sounds of A&R | Pan-African Village

3:00pm DINOSAUR EXPEDITION | Exposition Center

3:00pm TJ Sacco acoustic | The Shamrock at the Fair

3:00pm Horticulture Talks & Demonstrations - Gardening in a Time of Climate Change | Horticulture Building

3:00pm Eco-Magician Steve Trash | Empire Theater

3:00pm Lady Houdini | Central Park

3:15pm Canine Bomb Disposal Team Demonstration | New York State Police Exhibit

3:30pm Fire Prevention Education Center - Fire Safety Show C&S Companies | Science & Industry Building

3:45pm Rock-It the Robot | Along Broadway

4:00pm Soap Making Demonstration with Lorraine Jackson Daniel Parrish Witter | Agricultural Museum

4:00pm Bandaloni The One Man Band Along | Restaurant Row

4:00pm DINOSAUR EXPEDITION | Exposition Center

4:00pm Special Operations Response Team Demonstration | New York State Police Exhibit

4:00pm The Old Time Fiddlers Daniel Parrish Witter | Agricultural Museum

4:00pm Singer/Songwriter Mark Zane | Empire Theater

4:00pm Rooster Crowing Competition | Poultry Barn

4:00pm Iroquois Social Dancing | Indian Village

4:00pm Bells & Motley - John Bromka | Grange Building

4:30pm Birds of Prey | State Park at the Fair

4:30pm Circus Hollywood Family | Fun Zone

4:30pm The Groovy Guy Corner between | Poultry Barn & Dairy Products Building

4:45pm Roll Over Simulation | New York State Police Exhibit

5:00pm Utica Royaltiez | Pan-African Village

5:00pm The Strolling Piano | Along Broadway

5:00pm Sea Lion Splash | Family Fun Zone

5:00pm Eco-Magician Steve | Trash Empire Theater

5:00pm State Troopers on Horseback | Toyota Coliseum

5:00pm DINOSAUR EXPEDITION | Exposition Center

5:15pm Underwater Recovery Team (URT) Demonstration | New York State Police Exhibit

6:00pm Salt-N-Pepa | Chevy Court Concerts

6:00pm 24-Hour Milk Production Contest | Goat, Llama & Swine Barn

6:00pm Mounted Patrol Demonstration | New York State Police Exhibit

6:00pm DINOSAUR EXPEDITION | Exposition Center

6:00pm Hollywood Racing Pigs | Family Fun Zone

6:30pm Tom Chic | The Shamrock at the Fair

7:00pm Name Brand Cover Band | Bosco’s at The Fair

7:00pm Bandaloni The One Man Band Along | Restaurant Row

7:00pm Lady Houdini | Central Park

7:00pm Iroquois Social Dancing | Indian Village

7:00pm DINOSAUR EXPEDITION | Exposition Center

7:00pm Bells & Motley - John Bromka | Grange Building

7:30pm Brownskin Band Suds | Courtside Grill

7:30pm Circus Hollywood | Family Fun Zone

7:30pm Ten02 | Gepetto’s

8:00pm The Strolling Piano | Along Broadway

8:00pm Lainey Wilson | Suburban Park Concerts

8:00pm DINOSAUR EXPEDITION | Exposition Center

8:00pm Professor Louie/Ray Blue | Pan-African Village

9:00pm DINOSAUR EXPEDITION | Exposition Center

9:00pm Fireworks - Presented by Tessy Plastics | Over the Fairgrounds, according to The Fair's website.

The total number of fairgoers on Day 1 of last year's fair was 49,112.

Governor Kathy Hochul cut the ribbon to open the 2023 fair.

“The Great New York State Fair is an incredible opportunity to celebrate our farmers, products, culture, and diversity,” Hochul said. “New York’s farmers and agricultural industry are essential to our identity, and I encourage New Yorkers and visitors alike to make the trip to this wonderful tradition and celebrate the Empire State’s bountiful treasures.”