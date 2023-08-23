SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- The Great New York State Fair opens today.
Later today, there are some big names at Chevy Court for the first day of the Great New York State Fair.
Chubby Checker takes the stage at 1 p.m. and then Salt 'n Pepa will be on stage at 6 p.m.
The 55th-annual butter sculpture was unveiled yesterday.
The theme of this year's 800-pound sculpture is Dairy Every Day is a Health Way—Keeping Kids' Health on Track.
The Fair runs through Labor Day.
Below is a full list of events for Day 1 of The Fair.
The total number of fairgoers on Day 1 of last year's fair was 49,112.
Governor Kathy Hochul cut the ribbon to open the 2023 fair.
“The Great New York State Fair is an incredible opportunity to celebrate our farmers, products, culture, and diversity,” Hochul said. “New York’s farmers and agricultural industry are essential to our identity, and I encourage New Yorkers and visitors alike to make the trip to this wonderful tradition and celebrate the Empire State’s bountiful treasures.”
From butter block to sculpture, a big draw to the annual New York State Fair was unveiled Tuesday morning.