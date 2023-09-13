New York State Gun Changes Begin Today

STATE OF NEW YORK -- Some changes are happening today in regard to the sale of ammunition at gun shops.
Background checks for ammunition are to be conducted by state police, who must issue a proceed order before the transaction can be completed.
"The law provides that background check requirements imposed on all retail sellers of ammunition are scheduled to take effect on September 13, 2023," according to gunsafety.ny.gov.
Also, a $2.50 fee tacked on to the sale of ammunition will cover the cost of the State police background-check system.
There are other, more burdensome changes that are forcing some local dealers out of business.
"It's causing a host of problems already because what the state is requiring gun shops to do...guns can't be sold in the same area as ammunition," Oneida County Assistant Pistol Licensing Officer Dan Sullivan said.
"They have to be separate," he added, which draw more questions.
"So, are they separate locations? Are they separate buildings? Are they separate storefronts?" Sullivan said.
"And this is putting a very big overload on the mom-and-pop gun owners and gun businesses," he said.
