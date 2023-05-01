New York State Police find armed robbery suspect in West Winfield

WEST WINFIELD, N.Y. (UPDATED) – New York State Police apprehended the suspect in an armed robbery that caused a two-hour delay at Mount Markham schools Monday morning.
According to state police, a man went into a Mirabito gas station in West Winfield with a long gun and demanded money from the worker. The man eventually left the scene and no one was injured.
State police were able to quickly identify the man and found him at a residence not far from the gas station where they arrested him.
Mirabito will remain open.
Mount Markham schools were advised by state police to delay the start of the school day during the investigation. According to the district website, parents can start dropping students off at 9:30 a.m.
Buses were also sent on their regular routes around 9 a.m., so students will be picked up two hours after their regularly scheduled time.
State police plan to release further details about the arrest later Monday.