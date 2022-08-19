New York State Police identify woman whose remains were found in Otsego County

MORRIS, N.Y. – New York State Police have identified the woman whose body was found buried in a remote area in the town of Morris earlier this month as 38-year-old Laura Rous, of Otego.
Police learned about the remains after two people who were metal detecting in the area called authorities when they smelled something concerning.
State police released details the following week asking for help from the public identifying the woman.
The Otsego County district attorney told NEWSChannel 2 that the remains were likely at that location for about two months. He also said the circumstances around her death initially appeared to be suspicious.
State police say they are still investigating the cause of death and any potential foul play.
Anyone with information that may help police with their investigation can call 607-561-7400 to make a report.