New York State Police issue more than 2,000 tickets during 'Speed Week'

New York State Police issued more than 1,000 speeding tickets in Central New York last week while cracking down on unsafe driving during its ‘Speed Week’ campaign.
Here are the tickets issued in the Central New York area:
- Speeding: 1,086
- Distracted Driving: 44
- Child restraint/seat belt: 67
- Move Over law: 22
- DWI: 10
Including other violations, a total of 2,089 tickets were issued.
The goal of the annual traffic enforcement campaign is to promote safe driving habits and prevent driving behaviors that can lead to serious crashes.