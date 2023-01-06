 Skip to main content
New York State Police seize nearly 30 firearms during investigation in Madison County

  • Updated
  • 0
Thomas Butts arrest

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. – A Madison County man is facing charges after New York State Police found nearly 30 guns at his home during a drug investigation.

State police were investigating a narcotics complaint at a home on South Road in the town of Fenner where they seized 12 handguns, six assault rifles, two assault pistols, four shotguns, five rifles 18 high-capacity magazines and other compliant magazines.

Drug paraphernalia, including syringes and glassine envelopes, were also found at the house.

Following the investigation, 37-year-old Thomas Butts was arrested and charged with 16 counts of criminal possession of a weapon and 22 counts of failure to safely store firearms.

Butts was arraigned and released on $35,000 bail.

