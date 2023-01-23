New York State taking on volunteer first responder recruitment issue head on

Utica, N.Y.-- What if no one was there to answer the call at local volunteer fire companies? Across the state, volunteer fire departments are struggling to recruit new members. From 1998 to 2021, New York saw a 32 % drop in the number of volunteers. David Glenn, the director of recruitment and retention at the firemen's association of New York says the biggest reason for the drop, time.
"The workforce is so demanding, life is so demanding, their careers and their schooling takes a lot, so, it's a lot to take on” Glenn Said.
According to the New York state office of fire prevention and control, the New York state basic firefighter course is a total of 79 hours of instruction.
That's why Governor Hochul proposed legislation that will allow communities to pay some compensation to volunteer firefighters and will create a state fund to cover some of the costs associated with their training. Glenn hopes it will help departments attract new members and keep old ones as well.
"On the retention side, hopefully the ones that are already there say hey, we are trying to come up with different ideas to help keep you doing what you do." Glenn explained
In addition, a new tax law that went into effect on January 1st will allow municipalities to give a 10% exemption on the assessed property value of a volunteer first responder. Which Glenn says shows the state recognizes a problem with the recruitment numbers.
"They see the need for New York State to do something to help them because they give so much back to the community and the state."