New York's pandemic-era SNAP benefits ending in March

Beginning in March SNAP benefits will decrease due to the end of Emergency Allotments. Those Emergency Allotments amount to at least $95 a month, but could be much higher depending on the size of the household. Oare Beyah is a Service Coordinator for AmeriCorps. She expects the change in benefits will be a struggle for some.
"They won’t have access to as many funds as they did prior, and this will certainly change their monthly budget, which can cause a bit of a strain on the household."
Due to soaring inflation in 2022, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which oversees the SNAP program, had the largest increase in SNAP benefits in almost 50 years. The Emergency Allotments were distributed for pandemic assistance. Heather Wasielewski, the Executive Director of the Utica Food Pantry says she's expecting to see an increase in the amount of people seeking additional assistance from the Utica Food Pantry once those Emergency Allotments run out.
"It’s to help you get by. So you know this is like to top off your groceries at the end of the month. Say that something happened and your rent was raised. Now we have to figure out our bills again. How are we going to do this? You can come in here and get food for that month to help you through. That’s a nice thing."
The Utica Food Pantry is always in need of donations. If you’d like to donate you can call (315) 724-6000
https://www.facebook.com/uticafoodpantry/