Newly renovated Iroquois Service Area opens along Thruway in Herkimer County

The Iroquois Service Area between Little Falls and Canajoharie reopened Tuesday after closing for renovations in July of 2021.
The renovation is part of a $450 million project to modernize all 27 Thruway service areas.
The Iroquois area, located between exits 29 and 29A westbound, is the fourth new service area to open and the largest at 15,000 square feet.
Inside the facility, visitors will find a Burger King and a Starbucks, along with the Applegreen Market Store. According to the Thruway Authority, a Chick-fil-A will also open soon.
There is also outdoor seating, farm market space, food truck space and a dog walking area. Four electric vehicle chargers will also be available at a later date.
The Indian Castle Service Area, which is located eastbound between exits 29 and 29A, opened in August 2022.