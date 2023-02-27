 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM
EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9
inches...with up to 10 inches possible. Winds gusting as high as
30 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern Oneida and Chenango
counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute today and the
Tuesday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates as high as 1.5 inches per
hour are expected this evening and into the early overnight
hours. The combination of heavy snow and blowing snow will
create hazardous travel conditions. The snow will be wet with a
high water content...making shoveling very difficult. The snow
will taper off slowly late Tuesday morning and eventually end
by the afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

NewsChannel 2 mourns loss of longtime broadcast engineer

The staff at NewsChannel 2 is mourning the loss of Mike Naresky, who worked at the station for nearly three decades.

The NewsChannel 2 family is mourning the loss of longtime employee, Joseph Michael “Mike” Naresky, who passed away on Feb. 24 at the age of 67.

Mike was born and raised in Rome and worked in local radio and television for nearly five decades.

He started his career in radio, working at WKAL in Rome and then moved on to manage all on-air operations for WFXV Fox 33 in the late 1980s.

Mike started at WKTV in 1994 and served as a dedicated broadcast engineer for his nearly 30 years there. He was responsible for on-air programming and was often sought out for his broadcasting expertise.

Outside of work, Mike collected antique radios and audio equipment and enjoyed listening to his extensive music collection of vinyl, tape, CDs and digital media.

