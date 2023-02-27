NewsChannel 2 mourns loss of longtime broadcast engineer

The NewsChannel 2 family is mourning the loss of longtime employee, Joseph Michael “Mike” Naresky, who passed away on Feb. 24 at the age of 67.
Mike was born and raised in Rome and worked in local radio and television for nearly five decades.
He started his career in radio, working at WKAL in Rome and then moved on to manage all on-air operations for WFXV Fox 33 in the late 1980s.
Mike started at WKTV in 1994 and served as a dedicated broadcast engineer for his nearly 30 years there. He was responsible for on-air programming and was often sought out for his broadcasting expertise.
Outside of work, Mike collected antique radios and audio equipment and enjoyed listening to his extensive music collection of vinyl, tape, CDs and digital media.