Nexus Center on track to open in time for first scheduled tournament

UTICA, N.Y. – As the completion of the Nexus Center in downtown Utica nears, more than 20 teams are lined up to play a hockey tournament on Nov. 11.
While parts might still resemble a construction site, contractors on Monday told Center officials they don't foresee having to reschedule the tournament, but there will be a flurry of activity this week. One of the three multi-purpose playing surfaces has been filled with ice and another is being completed Tuesday with dasher boards.
They're putting blacktop on the parking lot Tuesday as well, and will be pouring the front steps this week.
The first tournament is youth hockey and will include roughly 20 teams. Nexus Center officials made sure the first tournament was New York teams, so athletes and families wouldn't be coming from across the country, in the event the facility wasn't ready and the tournament had to be canceled.
The largest tournament booked so far has roughly 60 teams. The Nexus Center is expected to have a $26 - $32 million annual impact on the local economy.