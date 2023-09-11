No Apple Picking at Popular CNY Orchard Due to Late-Season Frost

UTICA, N.Y. -- Last week, we brought you a story about local orchards dealing with the effects of a late-season frost that destroyed area apple crops.

Locally, North Star Orchards in Westmoreland lost their entire apple crop.

On May 18, temperatures plummeted to a chilly 26 degrees, and they lingered for a while in the 20s. Apples weren't fully developed; however, the buds and flowers were out, and those were destroyed because of the cold. No flower means no fruit.

A popular location to pick your own apples is just a short drive away in Cazenovia. However, that late frost has affected the popular fall activity.

Critz Farms, the well-known, family-owned farm, had crop loss.

They said that the frost has forced the farm to close the orchard to the public for apple picking.

“The unseasonably cold temperatures during a critical growth stage have significantly impacted our apple orchard,” Matthew Critz, co-owner of Critz Farms, stated. “It led to substantial yield losses and has taken a toll on our apple production this year.”

Although North Star does not have many of its own apples grown on-site, thanks to their business relationships built with farmers around the northeast, locations near Lake Ontario will supply the local orchard with home-grown apples.

Critz Fam said that although there is no apple picking this year, fresh, local apples will be available for sale.

The farm will also hold a six-week-long Fall Harvest Celebration from Sept. 16 through Oct. 22.

North Star said that they also have fall festivities planned.

The Westmoreland orchard will still offer wagon rides to their pumpkin patch this season even though the "u-pick" apple service is not available.

For more information on North Star Orchards, click here.

For more on Critz Farms, click here.