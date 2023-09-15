No More Fee When Filling Out Extreme-Risk Protection Orders

STATE OF NEW YORK -- New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation removing a barrier to filling out an extreme-risk protection order.
The state is no longer requiring a $210 index number fee to fill out an application for an order.
The Red Flag Law, as it's also known, prevents individuals who show signs of being a threat from purchasing or possessing any kind of firearm, while providing procedural safeguards to ensure no firearm is removed without due process.
The governor said Red Flag Laws play a critical role in keeping our communities safe by allowing concerned individuals to raise awareness about potential threats.
"By eliminating this fee, the enacted legislation will ensure there is no financial barrier for New Yorkers to keep their communities safe," according to a statement from the governor.