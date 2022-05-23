No one injured in fire at two-family home in Middleville; 7 displaced

MIDDLEVILLE, N.Y. (UPDATED) – No one was injured after a fire broke out at a two-family home on South Main Street in Middleville Monday afternoon.
Fire crews were called to the scene around 12:30 p.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the windows on the second and third floors.
Fire Chief David Mueller says the quick response helped save the home from further damage.
Everyone home at the time was able to get out safely, but the home is not livable at this time.
According to the American Red Cross, they are assisting three adults and four children ages 12 to 17 who lived in the home.
The chief says the cause is still under investigation.