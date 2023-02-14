No students injured after school bus rolls into parked car at Clinton Elementary School

CLINTON, N.Y. – A Clinton school bus with 31 students on board hit a parked car Tuesday morning when the bus driver failed to completely engage the parking brake before getting up from her seat.
It happened outside Clinton Elementary School around 9 a.m.
Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says the bus driver, 62-year-old Linda McHarris, had come to a complete stop in front of the school, placed the bus in neutral and shut off the ignition while waiting to drop off the students.
Maciol says McHarris got up to check the students and headed to the back of the bus to disengage the bus alarm. As she did that, the bus started to slowly roll backward until it hit an empty parked car, causing minor damage to the rear passenger door.
The sheriff says no one was hurt but all of the students were evaluated by the nursing staff as a precaution.
NEWSChannel 2 has reached out to the sheriff's office to see if there were any tickets issued following the incident and is still waiting on a response.