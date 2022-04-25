No threat found after authorities investigate suspicious package outside Herkimer County offices

HERKIMER, N.Y. – Herkimer County offices were evacuated Monday morning after a suspicious package was reported in front of the building.
All of the employees were told to leave the offices around 7:30 a.m.
According to Police Chief Mike Jory, Utica police were called in to assist at the scene.
“Officers responded, they deemed it necessary to close off the area, we blocked off Washington Street, contacted the sheriff, contacted the fire chief, who then, in turn, contacted the Utica Fire Department hazmat team. I reached out to Utica Fire Department, requested their assistance with the bomb dog and they came down,” said Jory.
Jory said they did not find any viable threat but secured the package for further investigation.
The area was cleared and employees were able to go back inside the building by 11 a.m.