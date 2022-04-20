North country crews clean up following April nor'easter

Private tree removal services and national grid are still cleaning up after Tuesday's nor'easter, up north. And while great strides have been made restoring power to the 15,000 or so who lost it yesterday, if you're one of the 3,000 or so who still don't have it, that doesn’t bring much comfort.
“With it warming up and everything, we're a little worried about the freezer, had it packed with food," said Bill McCarthy, of Forestport. "I’ve been around getting ice and preparing stuff, melting snow for the toilet, so it's a pain, but we survive."
National Grid's restoration time on their website sparked panic, in Herkimer County.
“it was very calm until they posted that April 22nd date, then my cellphone blew up. Which I don't blame people. People want answers,” said Herkimer County Director of Emergency Services, John Raymond.
Raymond got a better answer.
“From what I've been told now, those ETRs that are posted on their website, on National Grid's website, are for the last customer to be restored in the county," says Raymond. “And that could be, the last customers could be, five people."
Tuesday night, a heartwarming offer for room at the inn.
“We first offered it to our employees for $25 a night, which just covers cleaning for our housekeeping staff. And then we decided to put it out on Facebook to the local community, so that's what we did and we had a lot of people take advantage of it," says Kelly Greene, owner of Water Safari Resort.
And then, an avalanche of north country kindness.
“Another local business owner called and offered a donation to cover some of the costs and a guest of ours as well that doesn't even live in the area called and offered to cover some of the costs, so those were very generous offers and it was greatly appreciated," says Greene.
Thursday noon to four, two new places to get dry ice: the Old Forge Fire Department and the Poland Fire Department, station one.