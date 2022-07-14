North Main Street in Herkimer reopens as demolition progresses at apartment building

HERKIMER, N.Y. – The portion of North Main Street in Herkimer that has been closed due to the demolition of an apartment building reopened Thursday afternoon.
A fire destroyed part of the building in early May and crews have been working to demolish the upper floors.
The fire chief says the crews and heavy equipment are moving to the back of the building, allowing the street to reopen to traffic.
RELATED: Large fire breaks out at Herkimer apartment building; 21 people displaced
Once the top floor of the building is removed, a structural engineer will evaluate the property and see if the apartments on the first two floors can remain.
Twenty-one people were displaced following the fire and had to relocate.