Norway Dollar General expected to reopen next week

NORWAY, N.Y. – The fairly new Dollar General in Norway closed recently, but the corporate team said Friday it should reopen within the week.

A sign on the store window reads “CLOSED: Due to unforeseen circumstances! Will re-open soon! Sorry.”

The corporate public relations team says the location on Route 28 is closed for maintenance.

NEWSChannel 2 heard from several residents wondering when the store would be back in business after first opening last month and closing so soon.

Dollar General representatives say they apologize for any inconvenience to customers.

