Notre Dame hosting annual raffle; first prize up to $100,000

UTICA, N.Y. -- Notre Dame is hosting its 12th annual raffle and the first prize is up to $100,000.
Second and third prizes are now $10,000. There will be five $1,000 prizes awarded and 10 $500 prizes given out as well as door prizes.
Tickets cost $100 and can be purchased at the high school, Chanatry's on French Road, Hapanowicz on Clinton Street or by calling 315-724-5118.
You do have to be 18 years old to buy a ticket and at least 21 years old to attend the drawing event. The drawing will take place on April 23 at the high school. Doors will open at noon.
There is also a Super Bowl special allowing anyone who buys a ticket by Feb. 1 to be eligible for a special drawing. All tickets sold by that date will be entered to win one of five $100 prizes which will then be mailed to the winners.